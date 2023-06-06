Kamloops creator named one of TikTok's Indigenous Visionary Voices

An Indigenous artist and entrepreneur from Kamloops is being recognized by TikTok as a visionary voice for her art and educational content.

TikTok Canada featured Ashley Michel, a Secwepemc creator from Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc, in its first-ever Indigenous Visionary Voices list, which highlights Indigenous artists and business owners across the country. TikTok says it chose finalists based on those who were using the platform to educate, entertain and advocate for the Indigenous community.

Michel began making TikTok videos to promote her business, 4 Generations Creations, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. She now boasts over 164,000 followers on the platform.

"I was able to tell my story. . . it's just been a fun experience for me," Michel said on CBC's The Early Edition.

Michel decorates apparel, accessories, and stickers with her own original designs, which she says are inspired by her culture and language.

Tote bags, stickers, and a water bottle designed by Ashley Michel, which she sells through her online store. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

As a self-taught seamstress, Michel specializes in making regalia like ribbon skirts, handmade skirts that are often worn during pow-wows.

"As a mom, I couldn't afford to purchase regalia or ribbon skirts from another artist," said Michel. "So I decided to teach myself."

She says her main motivation came from wanting her daughter to have ribbon skirts to wear to events.

And she sells ribbon skirt-making kits for others who want to make their own.

"I just wanted others to have the opportunity to learn and create for themselves as well," she said.

Michel is pictured holding some products she designed, wearing a self-made ribbon skirt. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

Michel says TikTok has been an asset not only for promoting her business but for educating the public on Indigenous issues, like the residential school system and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"My grandmothers are residential school survivors," said Michel.

"I'm trying to change the way that I was raised and my grandmothers were raised versus how my daughters are raised."

Michel says the platform has also allowed her to share knowledge through such things as ribbon skirt and regalia-making tutorials.

Artisan Ashley Michel shares 5 ways you can support Indigenous artists and businesses Duration 0:57 Artisan Ashley Michel (@4generationscreations) shares 5 ways you can support Indigenous artists and businesses.

The IndigenousTikTok Visionary Voices List is a list of nine Indigenous creators and small businesses that TikTok Canada has introduced to celebrate National Indigenous History Month in June.

The list follows similar lists created by TikTok for Black History Month and Pride Month.

Michel hopes by sharing her story and educating the public, she can serve as a representation and a voice for future generations of Indigenous people.

"It's amazing to be recognized among eight other talented creators," she said.

Indigenous recognition

Acting Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Nikki Fraser said she is happy to see the platform recognizing Indigenous content.

"I think it's amazing timing when it comes to reconciliation, and especially such a huge platform acknowledging Indigenous voices."

Fraser says TikTok can be a great tool for cultural, educational purposes, and she has used Michel's ribbon skirt-making tutorials herself.

Fraser says Michel's content also highlights the importance of buying authentic Indigenous-made products.

"It's so exciting to see her business thriving, and also, she is using her business to create awareness. People know her very well."