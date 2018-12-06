Patient arrested after attacking 3 paramedics at hospital, police say

A 54-year-old man was arrested in Kamloops, B.C., after allegedly assaulting three paramedics Wednesday evening, police say.

RCMP said they were called to Royal Inland Hospital for reports of an intoxicated man at around 7:30 p.m. PT.

He was taken there for medical treatment, but became angry and started punching and kicking first responders.

Hospital security managed to restrain him until police arrived and arrested him.

The man was released from hospital and taken into custody.

He has not yet been charged, Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said Thursday morning.

None of the paramedics were injured.