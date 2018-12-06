Patient arrested after attacking 3 paramedics at hospital, police say
A 54-year-old man was arrested in Kamloops after allegedly assaulting three paramedics Wednesday evening.
Man was intoxicated and taken to hospital for medical treatment, but became angry
A 54-year-old man was arrested in Kamloops, B.C., after allegedly assaulting three paramedics Wednesday evening, police say.
RCMP said they were called to Royal Inland Hospital for reports of an intoxicated man at around 7:30 p.m. PT.
He was taken there for medical treatment, but became angry and started punching and kicking first responders.
Hospital security managed to restrain him until police arrived and arrested him.
The man was released from hospital and taken into custody.
He has not yet been charged, Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said Thursday morning.
None of the paramedics were injured.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.