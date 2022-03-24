RCMP say a suspicious death in Kamloops last week is now being investigated as a homicide.

Mohd Abdullah was last heard from on March 11 and reported missing on March 14 after he failed to report to work at Thompson Rivers University.

The 60-year-old was found dead inside a vehicle on the 1600-block of Monterey Place on March 17.



RCMP said Wednesday that Abdullah is believed to be a victim of homicide following an autopsy.

Police are reiterating a public call for information on the case.

RCMP released photos of Abdullah from March 11 in the hopes it may jog the memory of witnesses. He often used public transit or travelled by foot, according to RCMP.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP previously released an image of a white van linked to the investigation. The van is described as a white 2020 GMC Budget rental van with the B.C. licence plate PJ 9131.

Police say the van may have travelled to Kamloops and surrounding rural communities, such as Barriere, Clearwater, Savona, Cache Creek, and Valemount.

Anyone with information about this van is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP immediately. (Kamloops RCMP)

On Friday, local lawyer Rogelio Butch Bagabuyo, 54, was charged with one count of interfering with a dead body after allegedly placing human remains in a plastic bin.

Investigators say no other charges have been recommended against him at this time. Police have not disclosed how the two men knew each other.

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation.

Thompson Rivers University said in a statement that Abdullah worked at the university for 21 years, playing an important role in the Faculty of Science and Open Learning. The university said it is cooperating with police and is organizing counselling for those who need it.