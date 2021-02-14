Kamloops RCMP investigate homicide at downtown hotel

Kamloops RCMP are investigating the first homicide of the year in the Interior city, after a man was found dead in a hotel room on Saturday night.

At 7:50 p.m., police were called to the Howard Johnson motel on Columbia Street, across the street from the Kamloops courthouse, after shots were fired. When they arrived, one man was found dead in one of the units.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting related to the illegal drug trade, and that there is no immediate safety concern for the general public.

The Serious Crime Unit is investigating with the help of officers who attended the scene.

Police were called to the Howard Johnson motel on Columbia Street Saturday after shots were fired. (Google Maps)

Police say no arrests have been made in relation to the shooting.

"The investigation is still in its very early stages," Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn told CBC.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have information in regards to the shooting to call the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers.

"Any information at all, you know, maybe they heard a sound in that area, maybe they saw something that was a little unusual even around that time," Evelyn said.