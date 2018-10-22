Kamloops homeowner to plead guilty to driveway attack that put 18-year-old Jesse Simpson in a coma

Kamloops homeowner Kristopher Teichrieb is expected to plead guilty in connection with an attack on 18-year-old Jesse Simpson in his driveway in June 2016.

Jury selection was set to begin in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Monday morning in Teichrieb's trial on a charge of attempted murder for the attack that put Simpson in hospital in a coma.

On Monday, Crown prosecutor Wendy Stephen said Teichrieb, 41, intends to plead guilty during a court appearance on Tuesday morning.

"He will be pleading guilty and will be sentenced that day," said Stephen.

"A baseball bat attack"

The early morning confrontation on June 19, 2016 was described as 'a baseball bat attack' by Simpson's friends at the time.

RCMP said Teichrieb and Simpson were not known to each other, but that Teichrieb did see Simpson on his driveway.

A fight broke out, and Simpson was allegedly struck with a weapon, according to the RCMP.

Simpson suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, where he remained in a coma for some time.

It is unclear what Simpson's current health condition is.

Teichrieb's lawyer was successful in an application to move the trial from Kamloops to Kelowna.

Teichrieb was released from custody on bail in August.

