Kamloops care home builds arcade for young residents to bring fun inside

For Jen Shelstad, the new arcade game area at the Kamloops long-term care home where she stays could help dispel some of her boredom amid COVID-19.

Shelstad — in her late 30s with cerebral palsy — and 25 other young adult residents of The Hamlets at Westsyde proposed building a game area expected to be up and running in mid-March.

"It'll be nice to actually have something positive [such as games] to look forward to and to talk about, because the last year has been so uncertain that it'll be nice to have somewhere to go just to try to forget about it for awhile," said Shelstad.

The Hamlets's building manager Angie MacKenzie says Shelstad and fellow young residents have been proactive in designing the entertainment space.

"The residents are fully involved in creating the space from choosing the colour scheme — which they've chosen bright purple and lime green — the lighting, the decor to the game consoles and the name of the arcade itself," she said to Shelley Joyce, the host of CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

The 162-person care centre — which serves mostly senior citizens — has already spent $500 to install a Pac-Man arcade game in the entertainment area. It aims to purchase three more similar machines and other games.

MacKenzie says The Hamlets's younger residents — who have a variety of disabilities ranging from multiple sclerosis to mental health disorders — have concerns about the accessibility of typical arcades.

"There's lots of things that they have to ask themselves before they just go out and go to an arcade and have some fun," MacKenzie said. "To be able to bring this [arcade game centre] into our home is an incredible opportunity for them."

The in-house games will be accessible not only to wheelchair users, but also to people with sensory issues.

"We will be able to have some fun and make it nice and loud and banging, but we have an opportunity to also tone that [noise] down with the lighting as well," she said.

MacKenzie says she believes the gaming facilities would help to enhance the younger residents' mental well-being.

"We're so focused on ensuring our residents' physical safety during this pandemic, but we've also learned during this pandemic that mental health is just as important," she said. "Creating this arcade gives them an additional outlet that they can have fun independently."

MacKenzie says The Hamlets's housekeepers frequently sanitize in-house furniture and equipment until 10 p.m. every day.

The care home will soon ask the local community to vote on the names suggested by the young residents for the arcade game space, which will be open to the general public after the pandemic is over.

"Once we are out of [the] pandemic, we would love to open it up to the community and have youth groups and birthday parties," MacKenzie said.

The Hamlets at Westsyde was under a partial lockdown in November after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 but the outbreak has since been declared over.

Tap the link below to hear Angie MacKenzie's interview on Daybreak Kamloops: