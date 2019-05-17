The owners of LeBeau Brothers Logging company on the outskirts of Kamloops were left to fend for themselves when a fire broke out, charring three trucks and two trailers on their property last Friday night.

The Kamloops fire department wouldn't fight the blaze when it realized the company is located just outside of the city's boundaries.

"The fire department of course is out of their jurisdiction, so they turned around and left, and forestry wouldn't touch it either," said Craig LeBeau, co-owner of the company.

"So, by the time they made those decisions, there was lots more fire to put out, but the neighbours came around, and family, and friends, and we put it out."

The company is located less than a 20-minute drive east of downtown Kamloops.

The logging company lost three trucks and two trailers in the fire. (Tracy LeBeau)

LeBeau got a call about the fire just before 8 p.m., and drove over to the scene. Smoke was visible from the city centre, he said.

Explosions could be heard as tires popped off the trucks in flames.

"It was dark. There was log piles on fire here too, so it was pretty horrific at that point."

They believe an electrical issue in an older truck caused the fire, which then spread to the other two trucks, he said.

'Risk you take'

LeBeau understands why the firefighters had to leave.

"We're outside of city jurisdiction. We don't pay the city taxes and whatnot," he told Daybeak Kamloops host Carolina de Ryk.

"We know living out here that that's the risk you take...but you don't realize it until it happens."

Right decision, says fire chief

Mike Adams, chief of Kamloops Fire Rescue, said he stands by the decision firefighters made to leave, noting it's against policy to fight fires outside the city limits.

"It's obviously a very stressful situation for the property owner, and I can totally empathize with them watching the loss of some valuable equipment. We are thankful that nobody got hurt in that incident," said Adams.

"But, our policy stands, that if it's outside city limits and not within our response zone, then unless there's other special provisions in place, standing agreements, etc., that we would not be able to attend the fire."

People nearby reported hearing sounds of explosions. LeBeau said the sounds were caused by the tires that were on fire. (Tracy Lebeau)

He stressed that the department's first responsibility is to protect the city of Kamloops. Occassionally, it fights outside fires if requested by the B.C. Wildfire Service, or if there is a direct threat to the city.

"I think what's important to remember here is that we operate under bylaw that's within the city of Kamloops and that's what provides us with the authority to act. Any time we step outside our boundary, we no longer have that authority, nor the protection of the bylaw and the support of the city."

Thirty-five minutes after the department attended the scene at the logging company, firefighters were called to a structure fire on the North Shore, said Adams.

Neighbours to the rescue

Thankfully, neighbours and even some strangers helped out, said LeBeau.

A few workers from Habitat for Humanity were in the area and moved the other trucks when the blaze began.

Neighbours and crew members used water trucks and pumps on site to put out the flames.

"It was pretty amazing to see family, and friends, and neighbours come together and just make it go away."