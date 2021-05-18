Kamloops firefighter presumed drowned in scuba diving accident

Brian Lannon, a 53-year-old Kamloops firefighter, is presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake after a weekend diving accident.

Lannon was in Kelowna on May 15 for recreational scuba diving. According to a statement from Lannon's family, he had a dive in the morning that went smoothly. During the second dive of the day, Lannon became separated from his diving partner and the team lost contact with him.

The team searched for Lannon with the help of nearby boaters, and called 911.

The search for Lannon, led by Kelowna RCMP, has been ongoing since May 15 and is now considered a recovery effort.

Jamie Chase, fellow Kamloops Fire Rescue member and close friend of Lannon, said Lannon was passionate about scuba diving.

"It gives me some peace knowing that, you know, he was doing something that he truly loved and was trying to get the most out of life," Chase told CBC's Jenifer Norwell.

Chase said Kamloops firefighters have been going to Kelowna on their days off to assist with the search and provide support for Lannon's wife and family.

"We're all pretty close knit," Chase said. "When we lose someone like this, it's hard on everyone."

He described Lannon as a "big-hearted guy" who took his work very seriously.

"He demanded the best out of his crew and he'd do anything for you if you were willing to dedicate yourself as much as he was," Chase said.