Kamloops fire was started by spark from home renovations

Kamloops Fire and Rescue has confirmed that a fire that started on July 12 near Kamloops was human caused.

The East Shuswap Road fire grew to 545 hectares before nearly 100 ground personnel brought it under control.

Dean Olstad, chief fire prevention officer with Kamloops Fire and Rescue, says that it started as a small spark in a backyard while contractors were cutting iron with a gas-powered saw.

"The sparks from that process got into the grass and the shrubs and started the fire," Olstad said.

Olstad says that there are certain activities called "hot works" under the B.C. Fire Code which include things such as grinding, cutting, and welding, and certain safety measures should be followed when doing them.

As for consequences for the those who started the fire, Olstad says they will be focusing on education.

"We'll follow up with the crew and the company just to go over what precautions should have been in place with what they were doing," he said.

Precautions like removing combustibles, using flame resistant blankets and wetting down working areas are all things that Olstad says both contractors and homeowners should know when doing work outdoors in hot and dry conditions.

"We just want to educate them, make sure that's part of their process going forward."

With files from Daybreak Kamloops