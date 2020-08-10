Interior Health issues warning about contaminated drugs in Kamloops

B.C.'s Interior Health Authority is warning drug users in Kamloops, B.C., of street drugs with a high concentration of fentanyl being sold in the area.

A white powder being sold as cocaine was tested by ASK Wellness, a local advocacy group that works with marginalized individuals, which found there was a high level of fentanyl, along with other additives such as caffeine, pain killers and a laxative.

A woman whose friend overdosed last week brought the sample to the society, knowing it has a machine that can test drugs.

ASK Wellness executive director Bob Hughes told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce that the consequences of a cocaine user taking these drugs would be "absolutely catastrophic."

"Cocaine is still commonly used as a recreational drug," Hughes said.

"Somebody who would use this product, thinking they're consuming cocaine, they use this and it has fentanyl. They have no tolerance for any kind of opiate. The result is almost an immediate overdose event."

Both Hughes and Interior Health advise anyone who is using street drugs not to use alone and to have naloxone on hand.

If using alone is the only option, Interior Health suggests using the Lifeguard app, which can connect an individual with emergency services if they do experience an overdose.

"Obviously this is the worst time to be using street level drugs, because almost all of it is contaminated," Hughes said.

For that reason, Interior Health recommends having drugs tested before use.

The warning will remain in effect until Aug. 15.