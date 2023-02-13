Kamloops loses 2 respected former civic leaders over the weekend

Two prominent former Kamloops municipal politicians have died.

The City of Kamloops announced Monday it is mourning the loss of former councillor Patricia Wallace and former mayor Cliff Branchflower, both 90, who died on Saturday.

Branchflower, who served as Kamloops mayor from 1991 to 1999, was awarded the Freedom of the City, the city's highest honour, in 2008.

Wallace was also awarded the Freedom of the City in 2019 after serving as a Kamloops city councillor for 11 terms from 1980 to 2018. She served as the board director and chair of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District from 1983 to 1986, and was the first woman to become the district's chair.

Wallace ran for mayor and MLA but was unsuccessful.

The city said flags at civic facilities have been lowered to half-mast and will stay that way until memorial services have been held.

"The City extends its condolences to both families," acting chief administrative officer Byron McCorkell said in a written statement.

'A person that would listen'

Ken Christian, who served on city council with Wallace for a decade and ended his term as mayor after losing the election last October, describes her as a civil servant who worked hard in the interest of local residents.

"She was really conservative but a person that would listen," Christian said. "She didn't tolerate fools well, but she was always a stickler for procedure and protocol."

Wallace was also known for her leadership in regional politics: she served on the executive of the Union of B.C. Municipalities from 1995 to 2003, including as president in 2003.

Federal Conservative and B.C. Liberal politicians also mourned Wallace's death.

On Sunday, Kamloops‒North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar described her as "a very caring and compassionate person."

"Pat was a true friend, mentor, tenacious local champion," he said on Twitter. "Kamloops was a much better place thanks to her."

Saddened with the news of Pat Wallace’s passing. Pat was a true friend, mentor, tenacious local champion and most of all a very caring and compassionate person. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a> was a much better place thanks to her. Deepest condolences to her family. <a href="https://t.co/qc9DWMq8Sj">pic.twitter.com/qc9DWMq8Sj</a> —@PeterMilobar

Kamloops‒Thompson‒Cariboo MP Frank Caputo said Wallace was "a force in local politics."

"She was a trailblazer in so many ways."

A memorial for Branchflower will be held on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 2165 Parkcrest Ave. Details of Wallace's memorial have not been announced.