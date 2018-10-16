Kamloops council to take final step in approving B.C.'s first legal pot shop

With less than 24 hours until marijuana becomes legal in Canada, the only municipality in B.C. set to have a licensed pot shop will take the final step in approving the store.

The shop received its provincial approval in September, but Kamloops city council won't vote on whether to grant the store its cannabis sales licence until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the application is expected to be approved.

"The store is up. I think people will be impressed by it," he said. "We're expecting the green light from them, it will be all systems go."

According to a council report, the proposed store will be in the Columbia Place Shopping Centre and meets all zoning requirements set out by the city. The proposed hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Crackdown not expected

Recreational cannabis will be legal as of Wednesday. Farnworth said there are 173 dispensary applications pending approval in the province. Sixty-two of those applications have already been approved by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch and are now under review by local governments.

Enforcement of illegal shops is not expected once marijuana is legal though there is an expectation that many illegal dispensaries will comply with the law by obtaining a retail licence, or choosing to shut down.

Marijuana will also be available on the province's online portal.

"We will have about 80 products for sale," said Farnworth. "We had hoped for broader selection but that will change over time."

Properties within a 100-meter radius of Kamloops' proposed dispensary were handed a public notice advising them of the licence application and the opportunity to submit written feedback ahead of Tuesday's vote. No submissions were made.

