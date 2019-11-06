'It's been a dream': Kamloops, B.C., rider earns top spot in Canadian barrel racing

Brooke Wills from Kamloops in B.C.'s southern Interior earned the top national ladies barrel racing title at the 2019 Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer over the weekend.

"It felt incredible. You know it was a huge goal and it's been a dream," said the 24-year-old, who is now qualified to race at next summer's Calgary Stampede.

"I knew I had the horse to do it, but then at the same time it's also just kind of crazy that it all worked out and happened. So it just it feels amazing. I think it's finally set in now."

Barrel racing is a fast-paced sport in which a rider and her horse race the clock through a cloverleaf pattern with tight turns around three barrels. Wills and her horse came in first after finishing the course in 14.2 seconds in their fourth round.

Wills and Famey have only been racing together for a year, but she said their connection was 'instant.' (Submitted by Brooke Wills)

Wills has been working with her eight-year-old horse Famey for just over a year, but she says they've formed a strong connection.

"It was really instant when I got her. She's just my kind of horse. I really like to kind of spoil one and love on one and she really lets me do that," she told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.

At their first races together they won four rounds at the B.C. Rodeo Association event in Barrier, near Kamloops, last year, and then continued to win more rodeo events in Arizona over the winter.

"She tries so hard every single time. She is a true rodeo horse. She'll just run on any sort of ground conditions. She loves the crowd. I really think she loves her job."

'I got a beautiful gold buckle for winning the championship,' says Wills. (Submitted by Brooke Wills)

Wills has three younger sisters — 22-year-old triplets — who also barrel race, but she's the most active in the sport now.

Coming in first place at the Canadian Finals Rodeo earned Wills over $34,000 in prize money, bringing her combined winnings for the season to over $60,000.

Next up, she will be heading to the U.S. to compete in winter rodeos and then back for the Calgary Stampede next summer.