Kamloops street artists and at-risk youth team up to paint garbage bins

Local street artists, business associations and at-risk youth in Kamloops are working together to turn the city's trash bins into artistic treasure.

Some bins in the city have become regular targets of vandalism, said Graham Lamont, sanitation supervisor for the city, so they decided to paint murals on them.

"We had one in particular that was a daily hit, so we took it upon ourselves to combat it in some way and this is the avenue we took," he said. "That one lasted approximately three months without a pencil mark on it. So we decided there must be some value to it."

After finding success with one bin, they received a $2,500 grant to expand the project to paint eight more industrial-sized bins in hopes that it will help combat tagging and graffiti in the southern Interior city.

'Having a big mural around it is going to deter from any future vandalism,' said Landon Muzio, president of the Kamloops Skateboard Association. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

"The graffiti that we were seeing on the cans was always very bad, bad imagery, bad messaging, things that needed to be dealt with," said Lamont.

"Going down this route, kind of combated that initially. And to have it grow into a bit of a social network ... helping the youth and getting the mentors involved and making a bit of a project out of it with external funding has been huge to us."

New experience

Jasmine Rayne has been doing art her whole life, but spray painting garbage bins is a new experience for her, she told Daybreak Kamloops' Jenifer Norwell.

"I thought this would be a good opportunity to try something new," she said.

'I thought this would be a good opportunity to try something new,' said artist Jasmine Rayne. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

She heard about the project through Chris Bose, a youth worker at Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Children and Family Services.

"I admire the downtown murals a lot. So I think it's awesome," added Rayne.

Bose worked with a team to create an Indigenous design on a bin which includes a tortoise to represent North America along with water under a big sky.

The tortoise on the bin represents North America, says youth worker Chris Bose. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

"This would be great to continue this project and do more bins and get more youth involved and just keep making this sort of magic thing happen," said Bose.

"It's really cool. It's good, it's community building. It gives ownership of stuff to youth and it makes me happy."

Taking back control

Jeremy Heighton, executive director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association, says it's a much better alternative to the graffiti and vandalism.

"It's an opportunity for us to to take control of ... a very visual part of our streetscape which we don't think about," he said.

In the world of street artists, if someone half paints over someone else's work it's called a side bust, explained Landon Muzio, president of the Kamloops Skateboard Association and owner of 808 and Bench, which also sells spray paint, mops and markers.

"That's considered disrespectful," said Muzio. Therefore, most graffiti artists won't touch a bin that has a mural already on it unless they plan to paint over the whole thing.

"So having a big mural around it is going to deter from any future vandalism," he said.