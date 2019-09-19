Kamloops youth arrested after posting online threat to local school

Kamloops RCMP have arrested a male youth who posted a photo on SnapChat of someone holding two pistols with a caption threatening a local school.

According to police, Kamloops Christian School is closed Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

"We are confident that we have the author of the threat in custody, and that there are no risks to the school staff or

students at this time," said Staff Sgt Mat Van Laer.

Police say the original tip about the post came from Interpol, the international criminal police organization with 194 member countries.

More details about the suspect are not being released because his age. He is facing "serious consequences," according to Van Laer.

Van Laer says police take threats of this nature seriously and that they are demanding on police resources.