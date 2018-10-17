B.C.'s first legal pot shop is open for business
The first B.C. Cannabis Store opened in Kamloops at 10 a.m.
B.C.'s first — and, so far, only — legal pot shop is open for business.
A cheer went up as a long line of shoppers spilled into the B.C. Cannabis Store in Kamloops when doors opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The atmosphere was quiet overnight, but customers drove from as far as Chilliwack to line up before sunrise.
Kelowna's Becky Prete was first in line. She arrived with coffee and a camping chair just before 7 a.m.
Last-minute approval
The shop received final and unanimous approval from Kamloops councillors on Tuesday — less than 12 hours before recreational cannabis was legalized across Canada.
The store, which is attached to a shopping mall, is branded similarly to a B.C. Liquor Store. Doors and windows are frosted, making it impossible to see inside from the parking lot, which is in line with provincial regulations.
Shoppers — who have to be at least 19 years old — will have their IDs checked at security. Customers can't touch or samples products, but "cannabis consultants" will be on hand to help buyers make their selections.
The B.C. Cannabis Store's online shop went live at midnight, racking up about 1,000 sales in the first hour, according to B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.
The approximately 80 products for sale include:
- Pre-rolled joints
- Bottled oils
- Oil products
- Dry products
- Capsules
- Pipes
- Vaporizers
- Rolling papers
- Bongs
Prices range from $4.20 for a pre-rolled, half-gram joint to $139.99 for a three-pack of oils.
There are no shipping options — just a flat fee of $10 — and Canada Post is supposed to deliver orders within 48 hours
When asked about perceived high prices for legal cannabis compared to black market prices, Farnworth said he expects market forces to play out over time in favour of legal weed, as more growers and distributors are licensed.
"People are prepared to pay a premium for product they can trust," he said.
Crackdown not expected
Farnworth says the province is considering 173 cannabis stores applications province-wide, with 35 in the advanced planning stage.
Enforcement of illegal shops is not expected now that recreational marijuana is legal, though there is an expectation that many illegal dispensaries will comply with the law by obtaining a retail licence or choosing to shut down.
With files from Briar Stewart, Brady Strachan and the Canadian Press