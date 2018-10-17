B.C.'s first — and, so far, only — legal pot shop is open for business.

A cheer went up as a long line of shoppers spilled into the B.C. Cannabis Store in Kamloops when doors opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The atmosphere was quiet overnight, but customers drove from as far as Chilliwack to line up before sunrise.

Kelowna's Becky Prete was first in line. She arrived with coffee and a camping chair just before 7 a.m.

Becky Prete of Kelowna, B.C., was the first person in line at the province's first pot shop in Kamloops. Prete arrived with coffee and a camping chair more than two hours before opening. (Chris Corday/CBC)

Last-minute approval

The shop received final and unanimous approval from Kamloops councillors on Tuesday — less than 12 hours before recreational cannabis was legalized across Canada.

The store, which is attached to a shopping mall, is branded similarly to a B.C. Liquor Store. Doors and windows are frosted, making it impossible to see inside from the parking lot, which is in line with provincial regulations.

The inside of the B.C. Cannabis Store in Kamloops hours before opening on Oct. 17, 2018. (Briar Stewart/CBC)

Shoppers — who have to be at least 19 years old — will have their IDs checked at security. Customers can't touch or samples products, but "cannabis consultants" will be on hand to help buyers make their selections.

The inside of British Columbia's first legal cannabis store is pictured in Kamloops, B.C. Canada legalized cannabis nationwide on Wednesday. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The B.C. Cannabis Store's online shop went live at midnight, racking up about 1,000 sales in the first hour, according to B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

The approximately 80 products for sale include:

Pre-rolled joints

Bottled oils

Oil products

Dry products

Capsules

Pipes

Vaporizers

Rolling papers

Bongs

A security guard walks outside British Columbia's first legal B.C. cannabis store in Kamloops, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Canada will legalize cannabis nation wide on Wednesday, Oct. 17 2018 allowing stores across the country to open and legally sell cannabis and cannabis products. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Prices range from $4.20 for a pre-rolled, half-gram joint to $139.99 for a three-pack of oils.

There are no shipping options — just a flat fee of $10 — and Canada Post is supposed to deliver orders within 48 hours

When asked about perceived high prices for legal cannabis compared to black market prices, Farnworth said he expects market forces to play out over time in favour of legal weed, as more growers and distributors are licensed.

"People are prepared to pay a premium for product they can trust," he said.

The first shoppers to B.C.'s only province-run cannabis store arrived just after sunrise on Oct. 17, hours after marijuana was legalized across Canada. (Chris Corday/CBC)

Crackdown not expected

Farnworth says the province is considering 173 cannabis stores applications province-wide, with 35 in the advanced planning stage.

Enforcement of illegal shops is not expected now that recreational marijuana is legal, though there is an expectation that many illegal dispensaries will comply with the law by obtaining a retail licence or choosing to shut down.

With files from Briar Stewart, Brady Strachan and the Canadian Press

