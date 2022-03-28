Prime minister to visit, 2 months after discovery of potential burial sites, B.C. First Nation says

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) this week, two months after 93 sites of potential human burials were identified around a former Indian residential school near the Indigenous community.

In a written statement announcing the visit, the WLFN said it will be welcoming Trudeau on Wednesday morning at 2561 Quigli Drive, Williams Lake, B.C.

The First Nation says the visit is related to the First Nation's announcement on Jan. 25 that it had found 93 "reflections" of human burials in the first phase of its investigations at the site of the former St. Joseph's Mission Residential School and nearby Onward Ranch.

Chief Willie Sellars says the agenda for the PM's visit will be about showcasing the Indigenous community and having a conversation with him about the investigation.

"We're going to make sure that we welcome him and make an impression, hold up our culture and our language in our ceremony and move forward in a relationship-building exercise that will hopefully contribute to that reconciliation discussion and the healing journey of our community," Sellars said.

Many First Nations' members attended St. Joseph's

Many of the WLFN's members were forced to attend St. Joseph's, which opened in 1891 and operated until 1981. It began as an industrial school and later grew to include the nearby Onward Ranch.

Most of the school buildings have been torn down since its closure four decades ago.

The WLFN launched its investigation over nine months following last spring's discovery of potential human burial sites next to the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The survey included archival research and extensive interviews with survivors, in addition to the geophysical work.

The preliminary findings of the potential human burials at St. Joseph's were based on a probe of 14 of 470 hectares that have been identified as areas of interest. The investigation team said in January that excavation is the only way to confirm the burials.

An undated photo of a Catholic priest with Indigenous children inside the former St. Joseph's Mission Residential School, which was closed four decades ago. (National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation)

PM's visit timely, chief says

Sellars says the timing of Trudeau's visit couldn't be better, because the second phase of the investigation will begin soon, and this will involve excavation and other multi-year investigations that would need the prime minister's leadership and collaboration among First Nations.

"As we move into consecutive phases of work, it's going to be multiple nations that are going to be coming to the table and providing the input," he said. "Having the leader of this country come and represent Canada in a way that shows that unity approach, I think, is a very positive and a massive step."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, with Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir in Kamloops, B.C., in October 2021. The Williams Lake First Nation conducted a survey near the former St. Joseph's Mission Residential School over nine months following last spring's discovery of potential human burial sites next to the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

It is estimated that more than 150,000 children attended residential schools in Canada from the 1830s until the last school closed in 1997.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) estimates about 4,100 children died at the schools, based on death records, but has said the true total is likely much higher. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission said large numbers of Indigenous children who were forcibly sent to residential schools never returned home.

