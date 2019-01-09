Justin Trudeau welcomed by angry pipeline supporters and protesters in Kamloops

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival in Kamloops, B.C., on Wednesday morning was met with loud jeers from over 100 pipeline supporters and protesters.

Demonstrators from both sides flanked the street outside the hotel where Trudeau was scheduled to speak at a Liberal party fundraising luncheon.

Demonstrators wearing yellow vests blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for delays with pipeline expansion in B.C. (Glen Kugelstadt/CBC)

Oil and gas supporters in yellow vests carried signs that read, "Traitor Traitor," along with messages demanding pipelines be built for economic reasons.

On the other side, anti-pipeline protesters drummed and chanted.

Indigenous demonstrators stood in support of the Wet'suwet'en people's pipeline blockades. (Glen Kugelstadt/CBC)

Some wanted a move toward greener technologies, while others stood in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en people who have set up camps to block construction of an LNG pipeline that would run through their traditional territory.

Trudeau is scheduled to meet with the city's mayor and two local Indigenous leaders later Wednesday.

Demonstration has now grown to a few dozen ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbc</a> <a href="https://t.co/bbjSCiOUxk">pic.twitter.com/bbjSCiOUxk</a> —@CBCtanya

Vancouver protest

Meanwhile in Vancouver, a small group of Indigenous-led demonstrators protested at the intersection of Hastings and Clark streets, blocking an entrance into the port.