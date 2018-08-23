Justin Trudeau to visit firefighters, emergency workers in Prince George
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Prince George, B.C., this morning to meet some of the workers fighting wildfires and helping evacuated residents.
Trudeau and the rest of the federal cabinet are in B.C. this week for a retreat in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.
Earlier this week Premier John Horgan and federal Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan visited the city together.
Trudeau is expected to start his day with a meeting with fire protection officer Tom Reinboldt at the Prince George Fire Centre before meeting with staff and volunteers.
He'll then return to Nanaimo by 10 a.m. PT. The retreat wraps up later today.
