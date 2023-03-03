Justin Trudeau weighs in on B.C. firm's claim that it has approval to make and sell cocaine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is "as surprised as'' British Columbia Premier David Eby after a firm received Health Canada licence amendments to produce and sell cocaine.

Trudeau says the federal government is talking to Adastra Labs of Langley, B.C., about changing the language of its statements, after the company said it is looking for ways to incorporate cocaine into its business plan.

This comes as a second B.C. company says it is now licensed to produce, sell and distribute cocaine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy, although Health Canada says they cannot sell products to the general public.

B.C. Premier David Eby said he was "astonished'' by the news, and that the province had not been notified or consulted by Health Canada on the matter.

"I think that Health Canada needs to have a serious look at what they are doing. I think they have to have a serious look at this company," Eby said.

"This is all taking place in the context of what we're facing, which is a toxic drug crisis in our province."

Victoria's Sunshine Earth Labs, a biosciences firm that "aims to bring safer supply of drugs to the global market,'' says it obtained an amended Controlled Drug and Substances Dealer's Licence to include MDMA and cocaine last year.

In a written statement, Health Canada says it "thoroughly reviews applications'' to ensure licensees follow all existing policies on public health and safety.

The federal agency says Adastra's licence is for "scientific and medical purposes only,'' and licensees can only sell to others who are licensed to possess the substance.

B.C. Premier David Eby, speaking to reporters in Burnaby, B.C. March 3, 2023. (CBC News)

The public uproar began after Adastra Labs said Health Canada approved its licence amendment to produce, sell and distribute cocaine on Feb. 17.

Eby says he's also disturbed to learn from Health Canada that "they believe the company has significantly misrepresented the nature of the licence, irresponsibly so."

"We will continue to work with Health Canada to get answers for British Columbians," Eby said.

On Friday afternoon, Adastra retracted its statements regarding the Health Canada approval.

"The Dealer's Licence issued to Adastra Labs does not permit Adastra Labs to sell coca leaf, psilocybin or cocaine to the general public," it said in a statement. For cocaine, and under the Dealer's Licence, Adastra Labs is only permitted to sell to other licensed dealers who have cocaine listed on their licence."