Justin Trudeau to meet with incoming mayors of Vancouver and Surrey

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet briefly with the incoming mayors of Vancouver and Surrey during his stop in Vancouver on Thursday.

Trudeau is scheduled to meet Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart at 5:25 p.m. PT, and with Surrey mayor-elect Doug McCallum at 5:45 p.m. PT at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Stewart has been a vocal critic of the federally backed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, while McCallum was elected on a platform that included scrapping the federally funded light rail project in Surrey in favour of SkyTrain expansion.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau will tour the TRIUMF particle accelerator centre at UBC before giving a keynote address to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

This evening he will speak at a Liberal Party of Canada fundraising event at the Gleneagles Golf Course in West Vancouver.