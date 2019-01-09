Skip to Main Content
Justin Trudeau greeted by angry pipeline supporters and protesters in Kamloops

Protesters flanked the streets outside the hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was scheduled to speak at a Liberal party fundraiser.

Lien Yeung · CBC News ·
Protestors angry with Prime Minister Trudeau for his policies on pipelines lined the road outside the hotel where he was scheduled to speak in Kamloops, B.C. (Glen Kugelstadt/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival in Kamloops, B.C., on Wednesday morning was met with loud jeers from over 100 pipeline supporters and protesters.

Demonstrators wearing yellow vests blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for delays with pipeline expansion in B.C. (Glen Kugelstadt/CBC)

Oil and gas supporters in yellow vests carried signs that read, "Traitor Traitor," along with messages demanding pipelines be built for economic reasons.

On the other side, anti-pipeline protesters drummed and chanted.

Indigenous demonstrators stood in support of the Wet'suwet'en people's pipeline blockades. (Glen Kugelstadt/CBC)

Some wanted a move toward greener technologies, while others stood in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en people who have set up camps to block construction of an LNG pipeline that would run through their traditional territory.

Trudeau is scheduled to meet with the city's mayor and two local Indigenous leaders later Wednesday.

Vancouver protest

Meanwhile in Vancouver, a small group of Indigenous-led demonstrators protested at the intersection of Hastings and Clark streets, blocking an entrance into the port.

The group held flags carrying First Nations symbols and signs that read, "Wet'suwet'en Strong." ( Manjula Dufresne/CBC)

