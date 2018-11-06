Skip to Main Content
Cry Me A River: Justin Timberlake cancels 2 Vancouver performances
New

Cry Me A River: Justin Timberlake cancels 2 Vancouver performances

Live Nation said bruised vocal cords were the reason behind the cancellations. He will now perform in Vancouver in February.

Tickets purchased for this week’s performances will be honoured at rescheduled shows in February

CBC News ·
Justin Timberlake, seen here performing at the 2018 Super Bowl, has cancelled and rescheduled two performances in Vancouver due to bruised vocal cords. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake has cancelled two performances in Vancouver this week due to bruised vocal cords.

That's according to event promotion company, Live Nation, which said the multi-platinum-selling singer will reschedule his Thursday and Friday performances for February.

Tickets purchased for this week's performances will be honoured in February, Live Nation said.

Shows scheduled for Edmonton this week were also postponed.

Timberlake, 37, is touring in support of his latest album, Man Of The Woods.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories