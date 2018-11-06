Cry Me A River: Justin Timberlake cancels 2 Vancouver performances

Justin Timberlake has cancelled two performances in Vancouver this week due to bruised vocal cords.

That's according to event promotion company, Live Nation, which said the multi-platinum-selling singer will reschedule his Thursday and Friday performances for February.

As a result of bruised vocal cords, <a href="https://twitter.com/jtimberlake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jtimberlake</a>'s concerts <a href="https://twitter.com/RogersArena?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RogersArena</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YVR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YVR</a> this Thurs. & Fri. (11/8 & 9) are postponed. Great news though! JT will make good on these dates on Feb. 14 & 15, 2019. Tix for 11/8 will be honoured on 2/14 & tix for 11/9 honoured on 2/15. <a href="https://t.co/BJTF6DVuwv">pic.twitter.com/BJTF6DVuwv</a> —@livenationwest

Tickets purchased for this week's performances will be honoured in February, Live Nation said.

Shows scheduled for Edmonton this week were also postponed.

Timberlake, 37, is touring in support of his latest album, Man Of The Woods.