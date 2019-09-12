Man connected to Surrey Six murders killed in Aldergrove shooting

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a Langley, B.C., McDonald's as a man convicted in connection with the notorious Surrey Six murders.

Justin Haevischer, a 33-year-old who had gang ties and was well known to police, was shot dead on Tuesday evening outside the front door of the fast food restaurant in the Gloucester neighbourhood of Aldergrove.

Police say they released Haevischer's name and a photo of him in order to determine what he was doing and whom he had contact with before the shooting.

"Our investigators continue to push ahead on this investigation and urge any witnesses who have yet to come forward to call IHIT immediately," Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release.

Haevischer is the brother of Cody Haevischer, one of the Red Scorpions gang members convicted of murder in the so-called Surrey Six slayings of 2007. Six people, including two innocent bystanders, were shot dead inside a Surrey, B.C., apartment building in a bloody escalation of a gang war between the Red Scorpions and UN gangs.

Justin Haevischer was also charged with being an accessory to the killings, for helping the murderers after the fact.

According to reports in the Vancouver Sun, Haevischer eventually pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of obstruction of justice.