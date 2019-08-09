A British Columbia restaurant is giving customers their just desserts.

Smitty's Oyster House in Gibsons, B.C., is causing a stir on social media for serving their ice cream sandwiches on VHS tapes. Remember those?

Chef Conor Lowe said the VHS is specifically chosen to match the behaviour of the people at the table who place the order. For example, he said, kids who are acting "squirrely" get a copy of Parenthood, a 1989 comedy with Steve Martin about the ups and downs of raising children.

Lowe said the restaurant has about 20 VHS to select from, give or take the occasional copy of The Goonies that customers have asked to keep.

"If someone gets Star Wars or The Goonies, that's because we love them," said Lowe.

As meringue-based confections served on late-80s comedy-drama VHS cases go, this is one of the worst we've seen.

He said a table of screaming girls or showy guys usually get Backstreet Boys Live in Atlanta. Tables who get Top Gun, a 1986 film starring Tom Cruise in his heyday, are usually pretty pleased.

Staff only bust out the VHS in the summertime and only for ice cream sandwiches. All the tapes are wrapped in cellophane to ensure the serving surface is clean.

Lowe said staff came up with the idea "after a few drinks" and it's also a tongue-in-cheek dig at "chi-chi" restaurants that serve food on fancy platters.

"Most people find it hilarious," said Lowe.

Unless, of course, their dessert comes on a copy of Dumb and Dumber.