Jury continues deliberations in Monica Jack murder trial

A jury in Vancouver is continuing deliberations to decide whether a man who confessed to killing 12-year-old Monica Jack in 1978 is guilty of the crime, after failing to reach a decision Tuesday evening.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen completed his instructions to the jury Monday night in the trial of Garry Handlen, who confessed to the 1978 murder during a police undercover operation.

Nine men and three women will decide the fate of Handlen, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Monica Jack was last seen in Merritt, B.C., while riding her bike. Her remains were discovered in the area 17 years later.

Handlen became the subject of a so-called Mr. Big sting in early 2014 and provided an alleged confession recorded on a hidden camera and shown to the jury during the trial.

A court sketch of Garry Taylor Handlen. (CBC)

Defence lawyer Patrick Angly has argued Handlen was provided information about the crime by the RCMP in 1978 when he was interviewed and also by a supposed crime boss asking leading questions.

Angly has said the crime boss was referring to a newspaper article about the crime while trying to extract a confession in 2014, and Handlen could have read some information he parroted back and may also have known details about Jack's murder from a television documentary.