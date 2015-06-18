Jurassic World 3 to be filmed in Metro Vancouver later this winter
Keep your eyes out for Velociraptors in the region between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020
Jurassic World 3 is stampeding into Metro Vancouver later this winter.
The final instalment in the rebooted trilogy will be partly filmed in the region between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020, according to a B.C. production list posted online.
Production Weekly, an industry outlet, says the film's working title is Arcadia.
Specific filming locations have not yet been released, and there's no word on whether you'll be able to spot a 6-metre-tall Tyrannosaurus rex or a pack of blood-thirsty Velociraptors.
The Universal Studios film will also reportedly be shot in Hawaii, Malta and Pinewood Studios in London.
If terrifying reptiles aren't your thing, you might enjoy the VIP cast. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be joined by Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, cast members from the original 1993 film.
Colin Trevorrow, who was at the helm of the first rebooted film in 2015, will return as director.
The newest films have been box office juggernauts. Jurassic World (2015) grossed $1.67 billion worldwide, while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) raked in $1.3 billion at the global box office.
The second film ended with (spoiler alert) the dinosaurs escaping from the confines of a remote Central American island and ending up in suburbia.
Few details have been released about the latest film's plot.
Jurassic World 3 is set for release June 11, 2021.
