July residential housing sales in Metro Vancouver lowest in 18 years

Residential housing sales in Metro Vancouver reached their lowest levels for the month of July since the year 2000, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV).

There were 2,070 residential property sales in July 2018 — a 30.1 per cent decrease from the 2,960 sales recorded in July 2017.

It was also a 14.6 per cent decline compared to June 2018 when 2,425 homes sold.

Last month's sales were 29.3 per cent below the 10-year sales average for the month of July, according to the REBGV.

"With fewer buyers active in today's market, we're seeing less upward pressure on home prices across the region," REBGV president Phil Moore said in a statement.

"This is most pronounced in the detached home market, but demand in the townhome and apartment markets is also relenting from the more frenetic pace experienced over the last few years."

Moore said summer is generally a quieter time of year in real estate, but that this year might be particularly slow due to increased mortgage rates and stricter lending requirements.

