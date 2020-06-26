B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to deliver the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic in British Columbia at 3 p.m. today.

As of Wednesday, B.C. crossed the 3,000-case threshold, recording 3,008 cases of coronavirus and 186 deaths.

Henry and Dix continue to urge British Columbians to be careful about expanding their social circles.

After cases in the No5 Orange strip club, Brandi's Exotic Show Lounge, and a downtown nightclub, the Hotel Belmont, all in Vancouver, health officials are looking into whether the rules for nightclubs are being followed or if they need changing.

On a national level, a group of health experts is advocating for government to shift to minimizing COVID-19 while allowing society to resume functioning, saying containing every case is not sustainable at this stage in the pandemic.

"We need to accept that COVID-19 will be with us for some time and to find ways to deal with it," the 18 experts wrote.