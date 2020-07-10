B.C. records biggest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases since May

B.C. health officials are reporting the detection of 25 more cases of COVID 19 within the last 24 hours.

Friday's announcement marks the biggest increase since May 8, when the number of cases rose by 29. Twenty new COVID-19 cases were reported the day before.

One new coronavirus-related death was also confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to a news release from Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The province has seen a total of 3,053 cases to date. Currently, 187 of those cases are active, while 2,679 people have recovered. A total of 187 people have died of the illness to date in B.C.

As of Friday, 16 people were in hospital with COVID-19, five of them in intensive care.

Two long-term care homes or assisted living facilities, as well as one acute care facility, continue to deal with active outbreaks.

There are no active community outbreaks, but health officials warned that new community cases continue to appear and urged caution.

"When spending more time with friends and family, whether that is close to home or on vacation elsewhere in the province, we remind all British Columbians to avoid closed spaces, crowds and close contact with others," said Henry and Dix in their joint statement.

"We know that the more layers of protection we use, the safer we will be. Let's all 'layer up' by washing our hands regularly, using barriers, staying a safe distance from others and using a mask when that is challenging," they said.

"The actions you take every day make a difference and will help to protect all of us."