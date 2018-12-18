Governor General drops into Vancouver classroom to take questions via video

Anticipation was high in Vicki Wong's split Grade 4-5 classroom as the scheduled video call with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette drew near, but for the most part, the children remained on their best behaviour.

Right on time, the familiar sound of a Skype call rang out. Soon, the former astronaut's face filled the large projection screen in the classroom at Vancouver's Dr. R. E McKechnie Elementary.

"Hello everybody! Bonjour," said Payette.

The class replied in chorus, "Hi!

Grade 4 student William Kovats can't become an astronaut due to his medical condition, hydrocephalus, but eventually wants to get into space engineering as a career. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Eight students were selected to ask prepared questions. One of them was William Kovats.

"Your excellency, my name is William and I'm a Grade 4 student," Kovats said, standing at the front of the class. "My two-part question for you is: How does your son feel about you having the job of Governor General? How much time do you get to spend with him?"

"Thank you William — I like your shirt by the way," said Payette, referring to the bright tie-dye. "It's a great shirt."

She answered that her son, a Grade 9 student who plays guitar, was the first person to advise her to take the job of Governor General, and that she eats breakfast and dinner with him whenever she's in Ottawa.

"It feels like an honour, I guess to meet the Governor General, pretty much the queen of Canada," says Grade 4 student William Kovats. His class hosted Julie Payette via Skype and as <a href="https://twitter.com/raffertybaker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@raffertybaker</a> found out, they had a lot of questions for the governor general. <a href="https://t.co/lUMw5Nhn3j">pic.twitter.com/lUMw5Nhn3j</a> —@cbcnewsbc

The Skype call is part of a pilot program Payette's office is testing out. She has only taken part in about six calls with classrooms across the country, but expects many more in the new year.

Payette's office isn't advertising the program, as technical details are sorted out and a website is created, but Wong was able to arrange the special event after a trip to Ottawa.

The teacher was moved by the call and said she enjoyed it immensely.

"I just thought, this is almost surreal. How often do you get the Governor General — who's the queen of Canada — to come, basically into your classroom and have a half hour talk, where you can basically ask any questions you want?" said Wong. "It was cool."

Grade 4/5 teacher Vicki Wong managed to arrange a video call between her students and Payette. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Kovats was also quite pleased after the call was over.

"It was very exciting, very exhilarating and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was very happy about it," he said.

The questions were fairly evenly divided between space topics and governor general questions.

Grade 5 student Abby Collings had the chance to ask two separate multi-part questions. The first was about Queen Elizabeth II, how frequently Payette meets with her and what they discuss.

Payette has met the queen just once.

Abby Collings raises her hand following a video chat with Payette. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Collings' second question was about space tomatoes. The class had the opportunity to take part in a program where tomato seeds were taken to space and then distributed to classrooms to try planting and compare with earth-bound seeds.

Payette knew all about it.

"It feels like an honour, I guess, to meet the Governor General, pretty much the queen of Canada," said Collings after the call. "It's just really cool."

Of course Queen Elizabeth II is the Queen of Canada, but her representative seemed like royalty to Wong's class, and everyone seemed to agree that it was an experience they wouldn't soon forget.

