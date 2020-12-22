How the Dogs of Heritage Park helped this B.C. woman cope with illness, anxiety

Julie Engh knows many of the dogs in Mission, B.C. — she's made them famous through her photography, which, in turn, has helped her, too.

The dogs star in her self-published book, The Dogs of Heritage Park, which shows how a passion for a hobby can help overcome what seem to be insurmountable obstacles in life.

"In many ways it distracted me from my illness when I was actually there taking photos ... I completely forgot about my illness," said Engh, 56, who has spent decades dealing with chronic illness, caused by past trauma, allergies and food sensitivities. She also has social anxiety.

This fall, Engh published the 350-page coffee book after working on it for five years. It features 1,600 photographs of the dogs who visit Heritage Park in Mission.

It all started through the kindness of a neighbour who recognized Engh needed something to lift her.

Some of the dogs Julie Engh photographed in Mission, B.C., for her book. (Julie Engh)

Engh had moved to a rural area around Mission to live a quieter life.

As she got to know a neighbour, he suggested she needed a hobby. When she expressed interest in photography, the neighbour shortly afterwards presented her with a Nikon camera and a zoom lens.

"This book wouldn't exist without him because he really got me started," she said.

The neighbour who gave Engh the camera did not want to be named for this story, but he described Engh as a "beautiful person."

Engh started using the camera to take pictures of wildlife, but because she often walked at Heritage Park, she started photographing dogs there.

Meika, one of Engh's dog subjects. (Julie Engh)

'I had to face fears'

She posted her first photo, of a catahoula dog drinking out of the creek, on Facebook, and the reaction to it was immediate.

"I liked the attention, the compliments, because through my illness I was very lonely," Engh said.

"So I went back the next day … and I took more dog photos and I kept posting them on the Facebook page and everyone kept complimenting me."

Lulu and Porter in another of Engh's photos. (Julie Engh)

Engh eventually printed some of the pictures in a simple book made online, which was well received by dog owners at the park. It was then she made up her mind to publish what she calls "a real book."

But that meant she would have to interact more with owners to get the names of dogs and find out some of their stories, and also find a way to finance the book. Engh is unemployed and relies on disability income assistance to pay her bills.

"It was a huge, huge challenge for me," she said about the project. "It was kind of a gradual thing ... I had to face fears."

Dax, another dog of Heritage Park. (Julie Engh)

Despite taking many breaks from working on the book to manage her health, she had prototypes of the book printed to display in local stores, so that people could pre-order them.

But that's when the pandemic began, so she was only able to display one prototype at a popular pet store in Mission.

'Blood, sweat and tears'

Again, kindness helped make that happen, as the manager of the Mr. Pets store in Mission, Monica Pierce, who has known Engh for almost two decades, agreed to display the book as well as manage orders for her.

"The book is amazing. She has put blood, sweat and tears into this thing," said Pierce.

"She's a great photographer. Her writing is amazing. I can't say enough about it. She has worked so hard and it has taken her so long to put it together, but it's turned out beautiful. It's going to sit on my coffee table for sure."

Angel, one of the many dogs Engh photographed for her book. (Julie Engh)

Engh paid close to $4,000 just to create the book. She initially printed 180 copies and sold them for $80 each. She has now ordered an additional 100 copies.

She says she's proud of herself when she thinks of the project.

"I've really learned how to express myself through this book, which is another way I've improved myself," she said. "Making the book, I've really learned how to speak my truth and it's OK to do that."