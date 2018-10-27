Judicial recount set for Monday following tie vote for mayor in Peachland, B.C

Skip to Main Content
Ballots cast for mayor in the small community of Peachland, B.C., will be counted again by hand on Monday to verify a tie, after a provincial court judge gave the green light to a judicial recount.

Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each

An unofficial recount shows incumbent Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin (left) and challenger Harry Gough (right) each have 804 votes. (CBC)

Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each following last week's election.

Gough was initially declared the winner by just one vote over Fortin but an election official had reported that one ballot was not properly fed when a voting machine jammed.

If the tie is confirmed, the district's chief election officer Polly Palmer says the winner must be determined by a provincial court judge drawing lots.

The process is similar to drawing a name from a hat.

The judicial recount was approved Friday and will take place at the Peachland Community Centre.

For more on what happens when there's a tie in a mayoral race, click here:

Two mayoral candidates for Peachland, B.C. tied for the most votes. CBC's Justin McElroy explains what happens next. 1:18

