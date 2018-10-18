Judge orders Vancouver police officers to cooperate with watchdog in probe of fatal shooting

After a stalemate that's lasted well over a year, a judge has ordered seven Vancouver officers to cooperate with investigators probing a fatal police shooting.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed Thursday morning that a B.C. Supreme Court justice has granted their request in connection to the probe into the Nov. 10, 2016 shooting death of Daniel Peter Rintoul.

The watchdog filed a petition to the court in March of last year, arguing that the police officers were refusing to give statements about what happened on the day of the shooting.

Officers had argued they were unfairly denied the chance to review video footage of the incident before giving their statements.

Rintoul was shot dead outside a Canadian Tire, after he held an 82-year-old customer hostage at knifepoint during an attempted robbery. He also stabbed a store employee and a police officer, according to the VPD.

Stalemate between police and investigators

The IIO's petition in that case was just one sign of a simmering dispute between the IIO and Vancouver police.

Last year, police union president Tom Stamatakis told CBC that members of the force had "lost confidence 100 per cent" in the watchdog.

The stalemate has also complicated the investigation into the 2015 death of Sechelt businessman Myles Gray — a probe that has yet to be completed. Gray, 33, was unarmed at the time, and there were no civilian witnesses to the violent struggle that ended his life.

Last fall, the IIO filed a second petition targeting the VPD, alleging an officer who witnessed the incident was refusing to sit for a second interview.

That officer, Const. Hardeep Sahota, eventually agreed to be interviewed, and the petition was withdrawn.

The watchdog filed the petition last year, naming Chief Adam Palmer and seven police officers who allegedly weren't cooperating with investigators.