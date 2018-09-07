Judge gives district go-ahead to clear Saanich homeless camp

A judge has granted a temporary injunction allowing the District of Saanich to evict homeless campers from a tent city in a local park.

The municipality has asked for the injunction to come into effect on Tuesday.

A lawyer for Saanich says the district will provide temporary storage for campers as they move their belongings off the site.

Chrissy Brett and homeless camp supporters speak at the courthouse. Says she will talk to police about options for complying with order <a href="https://t.co/WsokIQ5qvU">pic.twitter.com/WsokIQ5qvU</a> —@lizziepetra

Residents have named the settlement Camp Namegans, and it was home to about 90 people at the height of the summer. It sits in a grassy space along Highway 1 at the edge of a residential area.

According to a recent survey, more than 1,500 people in the Greater Victoria region do not have a permanent home.

The provincial housing ministry has said it is working with the district on plans to build modular housing for tent city residents.

With files from Liz McArthur

