News outlet, journalist suing RCMP after 2021 arrest at B.C. pipeline protest camp

A freelance photojournalist who was arrested in November 2021 at a resistance camp established by opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline west of Prince George, B.C., announced Monday that she, along with the news outlet The Narwhal, have filed a lawsuit against the RCMP in the wake of the incident.

During a press event outside B.C. Supreme Court in downtown Vancouver, Amber Bracken and editorial leaders from The Narwhal said that they are suing the Mounties for wrongful arrest, wrongful detention and violation of Charter rights.

"I felt kidnapped," said Bracken. "My role is to witness events, I have to be present."

The Edmonton-based journalist was on assignment for The Narwhal when she was arrested, alongside multiple project protesters and documentary filmmaker Michael Toledano, as police sought to enforce an injunction allowing pipeline construction to move forward.

The rights of journalists are guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Nov. 19, 2021 arrest of Bracken and Toledano sparked outrage among press freedom advocates.

Supporters of those arrested by police enforcing an injunction protecting work on the Coastal GasLink pipeline gathered outside the courthouse in Prince George, B.C., on Nov. 22, 2021. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

RCMP have acknowledged both Bracken and Toledano identified themselves at the scene as independent journalists.

Members of the Wet'suwet'en established the resistance camp at a Coastal GasLink work site on Sept. 25, 2021 halting plans to drill a tunnel under the Wedzin Kwa, or Morice River.

Brent Jolly, president of the Canadian Association of Journalists, called the actions of the RCMP at the time "absolutely shameful." Peter Jacobsen of the Canadian Journalists for Free Expression said at the time that the courts have been "very clear ... that the journalists are not subject to the injunctions."

Two federal cabinet ministers expressed concern about the arrests at the time.

Bracken and Toledano were released from custody after they agreed to comply with the terms of an injunction intended to keep protesters away from the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

In December 2021, Coastal GasLink dropped civil contempt charges against Bracken and Toledano, according to documents filed in B.C. Supreme Court.