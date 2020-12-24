Family of Kelowna B.C., homicide victim offering $5K reward, 11 years after his death

The family of a Kelowna, B.C., man who was murdered 11 years ago is offering a $5,000 reward to the person providing information that leads to a conviction.

In October 2009, 38-year-old Joseph Pek was found dead near the side of a home in the 400 block of Birch Avenue in the southern part of the Okanagan city.

Kelowna RCMP have classified his death as a homicide and are still investigating the case but have never provided any details.

But in a video statement released by the RCMP on Wednesday, Pek's sister Paulina Pekova says Pek, who was her only brother, was stabbed to death.

"On Oct. 20, 2009, there were people at that house-gathering who saw what happened, who know and can definitively prove who stabbed my brother," she said in the statement. "Maybe some of those people are now parents themselves and I ask them to fathom the kind of pain to lose a child or brother or sister to a vicious murder."

WATCH | Video statement by Paulina Pekova, sister of Joseph Pek:

Pekova says Pek had a history of drug addiction and was known to police, but he also had a great personality.

"He was a talented musician and athlete, and could speak multiple languages," she said. "He was funny, charismatic and genuine. The people who loved him knew his true qualities."

Pekova says she has commemorated the anniversaries of her brother's death, and after more than a decade, she says she felt she needed to make the extra effort to try to get justice for her brother and so is offering the reward.

Pekova asks people who know the details of her brother's death to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-8477.