Inquest into death of B.C. inmate recommends closer monitoring of prisoners in transit

A coroner's inquest is recommending inmates in transit be checked on regularly after an inmate died in a prison van on his way to the Lower Mainland from Prince George.

A coroner's inquest heard Alexander Charles Joseph died while en route from the Prince George Regional Correctional Centre to a facility on the Lower Mainland on Oct. 4, 2018.

He was declared dead by the side of the road, north of 100 Mile House

The inquest which wrapped Friday attributed his death to an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

A five-person jury heard how other inmates in the van at the time said they tried unsuccessfully to get the attention of the corrections officers driving the vehicle after Joseph slumped to the ground and became unresponsive.

Testimony at the inquest indicated the corrections officers were unfamiliar with the surveillance equipment in the van and unable to hear the prisoners.

The jury has recommended visual checks every 20 minutes and logs for inmates in transit though the use of surveillance cameras, hourly stops and physical wellness checks, as well as better preparation for emergency situations.

The jury also asked B.C. Corrections to consider modifying correctional transportation vehicles to provide a safer and more comfortable environment for inmates.

Joseph, 36, was a member of the Nak'azdli First Nation. He reportedly struggled with addiction. Family and friends gathered in his memory on the steps of the Prince George courthouse.