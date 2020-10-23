Just a few days after RCMP in Princeton, B.C., located items believed to belong to missing hiker Jordan Naterer, volunteer searchers have found what appear to be his remains.

In a statement Wednesday, RCMP Const. James Grandy said ground search and rescue crews located human remains approximately 2.9 kilometres from where the hiker's personal belongings were found in a remote area of Manning Park.

Naterer's mother, Josie Naterer, said in a phone interview that efforts are underway to get the 25-year-old man's remains home to St. John's, N.L.

"He was so brave at the end,'' she said. "He fought so vigorously at the end to get out and to come back to us.''

Grandy said crews continue their search Wednesday afternoon and will likely continue on Thursday. Police have not publicly confirmed that the remains are Naterer's.

Naterer was last seen leaving his home in Vancouver on Oct. 10 for a hike in one of B.C.'s most popular provincial parks.

According to a written statement from RCMP, volunteer searchers in a remote, limited-access area of the park found belongings believed to be Naterer's on Sunday.

The family said several items belonging to Naterer, including a backpack, were found, and their location indicates he walked nearly four kilometres through steep mountain drainage basins after a storm hit and he lost his way while hiking the Frosty Mountain Trail.

The Naterer family co-ordinated an extensive effort to find their son, with volunteers scouring the trails in the park, after the Vancouver Police Department called off the search within a few weeks.

RCMP said the BC Coroners Service is also investigating. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Princton RCMP at 250-295-6911.