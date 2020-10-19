Search for hiker missing in B.C. backcountry must resume in light of new clues, parents say

The parents of a hiker who went missing in the B.C. backcountry earlier this month say officials need to resume the search for their son after new clues were discovered Sunday night.

Josie and Greg Naterer said a white hat, Oakley brand glasses and "off-trail footprints" were found near Frosty Peak in Manning Provincial Park, the area where Jordan Naterer went missing.

"We hope this is enough to convince the police to re-activate the search immediately in the area with thermal imaging helicopters, more dogs, and drones over the area, as we have asked before several times," Josie Naterer wrote on Facebook.

Jordan Naterer, 25, was reported missing on Oct. 13 after he didn't show up for Thanksgiving dinner. His black 2016 Honda Civic was found in the Lightning Lake area of the park, at the Frosty Mountain trailhead.

Manning Park is about 200 kilometres east of Vancouver.

Officials suspended the search for Naterer on Saturday. On Monday, police told CBC News the search was called off "based on the expert advice of the SAR teams and lack of additional information."

"Cases such as Mr. Naterer's are very rare. It's always our goal to locate missing persons as soon as possible and their files are never closed. Our investigators will continue to investigate any additional information that becomes available, but at this time, we have followed up on all leads," Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin wrote in an email.

Investigators believe Naterer vanished during a "hiking trip that went poorly." His parents have flown to Vancouver from their home in St. John's to help look for their son.

Jordan Naterer was last seen wearing black pants, white running shoes or black hiking boots, and carrying an olive green camping backpack. (Submitted by Julia Naterer)

In her Facebook post Sunday, Josie said the Oakley sunglasses match a pair owned by her son.

She also pointed out her son's packable down-fill hooded coat is red, not orange as previously publicized. She called for wind data and analysis to figure out where the white hat might have blown from.

"Jordan may be possibly throwing things out in hopes of blowing toward the trail," she said.

Jordan Naterer has fair skin, stands five feet 10 inches tall, has a slim build and short brown hair, according to a description issued by police. He was last seen wearing black pants and white running shoes, and carrying a large olive green backpack.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and stay with him until police arrive.