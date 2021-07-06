Missing Vancouver man's belongings found, but Jordan Naterer's disappearance remains a mystery

RCMP in Princeton, B.C., say they have located belongings believed to be that missing software developer Jordan Naterer, who was last seen leaving his Vancouver home for a hike in one of B.C's most popular provincial parks about nine months ago.

In a statement Tuesday, Const. James Grandy with the Princeton detachment wrote that on July 4, a volunteer searcher in a remote, limited-access area of Manning Park found some items believed to be those of Naterer.

On Oct, 10, 2020, Naterer, then 25, left this home to go hiking in the vast park, about 200 kilometres, or a three-hour drive east of Vancouver.

Three days later, his car was found parked near the Frosty Mountain trailhead, but he remained the subject of a frantic search by his family long after official crews had been called down.

Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in on the search for Naterer.

The discovery of Naterer's belongings has kick-started the search once again, wrote Grandy, who said RCMP helicopters and Princeton search and rescue crews have been redeployed.

Anyone with information related to Naterer's whereabouts is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.