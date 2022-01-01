New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote will not run in 2022 municipal elections

After two terms as mayor of New Westminster and three terms as a city councillor, Jonathan Cote says he will not be seeking re-election in October and is ready for a new adventure.

"My wife and I have actually really been struggling with this decision," Cote told CBC News. "This type of role does take its toll and it's particularly stressful having a young family."

Cote made the announcement on Twitter on the first day of 2022 stating that the new year is a good time to reflect on the challenges of the past and chart a new course for the year ahead.

"I've really enjoyed the opportunity I've had in local politics but I don't see politics in my future," Cote said. "I do think in some ways my next chapter will involve building better cities."

He said the city has accomplished a lot during the time he was involved in its governance. He said he feels honoured and proud to have been a part of improvements.

"New Westminster is a small city but I think we punched well above our weight and have really been leaders in Metro Vancouver for the work we've done on housing policy and climate action," Cote said.

He said he wanted to let the community know of his decision to allow others the opportunity to consider taking on the role.

"I think there are a lot of amazing people in the City of New Westminster ... and ultimately it's going to be up to the residents who their next mayor is going to be."

Municipal elections in B.C. will be held on Oct. 15, 2022.