Musician falls to death from plane while wing-walking for music video

A professional rap artist and athlete has died after an airplane stunt for a music video went wrong above the B.C. Interior.

Jon James McMurray, 33, was being filmed wing-walking when he fell and died on Saturday.

His body was found in a field in the community of Westwold, northwest of Vernon, just before 7 p.m. PT.

On Monday, McMurray's management team released a statement on his death. It said he'd been training for the stunt for months.

McMurray planned to walk on the wing of a small Cessna plane while rapping for the video. During the shoot, he walked too far out on the wing and sent the aircraft into a downward spiral.

The artist fell and didn't have time to pull his parachute. He died on impact.

The pilot was able to right the plane and no one else was hurt.

Athlete turned stunt-musician

McMurray, who was born in Calgary but lived in Los Angeles, made his rise in freeskiing. He switched from professional sports to music after a slough of injuries — including a broken back — more than a decade ago.

His management team said his love for extreme stunts has remained a pillar in his music career.

"His passion for making music videos and performing stunts were combined, and Jon pushed music in a new direction that was unchartered territory," the statement read.

His lifelong friend, fellow freeskier Rory Bushfield, posted a tribute to McMurray on Instagram on Sunday night.

"He was living his ultimate dream, free and full," wrote Bushfield, 35.

McMurray's management team said he was an "incredibly passionate person."

"He truly had a heart of gold. Jon would want to be remembered as a beacon of light."

McMurray leaves behind his wife, parents and brother.

The RCMP, B.C. Coroners Service and Transportation Safety Board are investigating his death.

With files from Brady Strachan

Read more from CBC British Columbia