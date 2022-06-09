Rescuers called in after empty rental boat found drifting off Vancouver with keys in ignition

Marine rescuers were searching the waters off Vancouver late Wednesday after an empty rental boat was discovered drifting in English Bay with the keys still in the ignition and the throttle all the way forward.

Sub-Lt. Wilson Ho, public affairs officer with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, said the unmanned 17-foot fibreglass rental boat was reported by Parks Canada staff at around 3:30 p.m. PT.

Four Canadian Coast Guard vessels, one Vancouver police boat, one Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue boat and one Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter were all called out to search for anyone who might have been in the boat.

"We are actively searching and doing our best to find anybody that's in the water right now," Ho told CBC on Wednesday night.

He said the boat was rented from a business somewhere in Vancouver, and it's not clear how many people may have been on it.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 911 or the JRCC at 250-413-8933.