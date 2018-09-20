Joint Rescue Coordination Centre suspends search for missing plane

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria (JRCC) has suspended the search for a small, private plane missing since Sept.14.

The plane is a white Van's RV-6, a two-seater, single-engine aircraft, and was headed from Edmonton, Alta., to Chilliwack, B.C. with two people on board.

On Sunday JRCC said the search was being seriously hampered by poor weather conditions.

The case has now been transferred to RCMP.

In a statement, the JRCC said the Royal Canadian Air Force and volunteer searchers have "flown approximately 320 hours in challenging weather conditions, covering more than 14,000 square kilometres in the areas surrounding the last known location and filed flight plan of the missing plane.

​"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the missing pilot and passenger during this extremely difficult time."