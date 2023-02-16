Ex-B.C. Liberal MLA John Rustad crosses floor to join B.C. Conservatives
John Rustad had been serving as an Independent since being ousted from liberal party in August
Former longtime B.C. Liberal MLA John Rustad has crossed the floor to join the B.C. Conservatives, becoming the latter party's only elected member months after he was tossed from his old caucus.
Rustad, who represents Nechako Lakes in northern B.C., made the announcement on Thursday.
"As British Columbians, we need to fight for a stronger, freer — and, this is key — more compassionate province. A province that understands the importance of fighting for personal freedoms, good jobs for working people, and lower costs of living for families," read a statement from Rustad about the decision.
"There is only one party that is offering genuine opposition to our NDP government and that's the Conservative Party of British Columbia."
Rustad had been sitting as an Independent since he was kicked out of the Liberals' caucus in August for boosting an online post casting doubt on the science behind climate change.
At the time, Rustad told CBC News he believed global climate policies designed to reduce carbon emissions were doing "real harm," and it was important for him to speak out about them.
With files from Andrew Kurjata, Meera Bains, Nicole Oud and Courtney Dickson
