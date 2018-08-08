Skip to Main Content
Inmate serving life sentence escapes from Mission Institution

Correctional Service Canada said 57-year-old John Norman Mackenzie is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, armed robbery and other offences.

John Norman Mackenzie, 57, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, armed robbery and other offences. (Correctional Service of Canada/Twitter)

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for an inmate who has gone missing from Mission Institution.

Correctional Service Canada said John Norman Mackenzie was not accounted for during a count at the medium-security facility late Tuesday night.

Mackenzie, 57, is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, armed robbery and other offences.

Mission Institution is located in the city of Mission, about 65 kilometres from Vancouver. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

He is described as being around five feet eight inches, 197 pounds, with a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

