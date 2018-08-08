Inmate serving life sentence escapes from Mission Institution
Correctional Service Canada said 57-year-old John Norman Mackenzie is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, armed robbery and other offences.
RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for John Norman Mackenzie, 57
RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for an inmate who has gone missing from Mission Institution.
Correctional Service Canada said John Norman Mackenzie was not accounted for during a count at the medium-security facility late Tuesday night.
Mackenzie, 57, is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, armed robbery and other offences.
He is described as being around five feet eight inches, 197 pounds, with a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.