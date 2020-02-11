B.C. premier to speak for first time since protests at legislature
B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to address media at noon PT from the legislature in Victoria.
Horgan postponed Tuesday's appearance following his government's speech from the throne
B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to speak to media Wednesday at noon PT, for the first time since his government's speech from the throne in Victoria.
Horgan cancelled a news conference planned for Tuesday afternoon because of demonstrations outside the legislature.
Dozens of people supporting hereditary leaders of the Wet'suwet'en Nation blocked all entrances and exits to the legislature in Victoria, disrupting the start of the spring session.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.