B.C. premier to speak for first time since protests at legislature

B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to speak to media Wednesday at noon PT, for the first time since his government's speech from the throne in Victoria.

Horgan cancelled a news conference planned for Tuesday afternoon because of demonstrations outside the legislature.

Dozens of people supporting hereditary leaders of the Wet'suwet'en Nation blocked all entrances and exits to the legislature in Victoria, disrupting the start of the spring session.

More to come.