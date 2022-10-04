John Horgan's farewell session as premier begins in B.C. Legislature

Politicians at British Columbia's legislature are celebrating the first pledge to the King for a newly elected member and are recognizing what's expected to be the last session as premier for John Horgan.

The session started Monday as the New Democrat government faces criticism for health-care issues, including emergency care in rural communities and a shortage of family doctors.

The seven-week fall sitting began with the swearing-in of Liberal Elenore Sturko, who was elected last month in the Surrey South byelection.

Legislature clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd told those gathered for the swearing-in ceremony that Sturko is the first elected official in Canada to pledge allegiance to King Charles since the recent death of the queen.

"As we acknowledge the passing of our former monarch, our new member of the legislative assembly will be pledging loyalty to His Majesty King Charles III, the first change of this kind in over 70 years, and I'm told the first in Canada for a newly elected member," she said.

Speaking after the ceremony, Sturko told CBC the moment was "really special," and she's looking forward to holding the governing NDP to account.

"Our priority is going to be looking into health care and making sure the government's addressing that," she said.

Liberal leader says NDP's record is 'terrible'

Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the government hopes to bring between 17 and 20 bills to a vote during this session, which he said will cover a range of issues.

"There will definitely be, I think, a focus on the cost of living, health care, for example," he said.

Horgan announced last June that because of health reasons, he would leave his post as premier in December when the New Democrats choose a new party leader, and he would not run in the next provincial election expected in October 2024.

Former attorney general David Eby and environmental activist Anjali Appadurai are contesting the NDP leadership race.

Farnworth described the imminent end of Horgan's time in leadership as bittersweet.

"I think he's leaving as probably one of the most popular premiers, not only in the country, but certainly, I think, in the history of politics in B.C.," he said.

Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon suggested he's trying to change that reputation.

"What I want the public to know is that they have to start judging this government on the results," he told reporters.

"If you look at the results, whether it's on housing, whether it's on crime and social disorder, whether it's on health care, the results are terrible, and somebody needs to be held accountable."

Health care 'horror stories'

The session started with many of the same criticisms the New Democrats have faced in the past year over health-care troubles, including lack of emergency care in rural communities, ambulance service delays and a shortage of family doctors.

Falcon said he spent the past eight months since being elected party leader travelling the province, with people in every community he visited telling him of their concerns about deteriorating health services.

He said he heard an "accumulation of horror stories."

Liberal health critic Shirley Bond called on Health Minister Adrian Dix to step down during question period in the legislature.

"British Columbians expect better from their minister of health," she said. "Will he do the right thing today, step aside and resign?"

Dix gave no indication of resigning in comments he made inside and outside the legislature.

"I'm going to continue to give everything I have," he said during question period.