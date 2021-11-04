B.C. Premier John Horgan says he has been diagnosed with cancer after a biopsy for a growth on his throat late last week.

In a statement Thursday, he said pathology reports following his surgery confirmed the mass was cancerous.

"My prognosis is good and I expect to make a full recovery," wrote Horgan, 62.

"The surgery and biopsy that were done last week were successful and I am grateful to the amazing health-care team for all the support I've received."

The premier said he will begin radiation treatment in the next several weeks until it finishes toward the end of December.

Horgan said he still plans to participate in cabinet meetings and fulfil his other duties virtually over the course of his treatment. Deputy premier Mike Farnworth and other cabinet ministers will attend in-person events in his place.

"I would, again, like to thank everyone who sent their well wishes. Your support gives me strength and humbles me. I look forward to being back in the legislature and travelling in the new year," Horgan said in his statement.

The premier spoke on Oct. 28 about having discovered the lump on his throat several months earlier. He said he'd been in and out of hospital for testing, which confirmed the need for the biopsy last Friday.

Horgan was previously diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2008, when he was in his 40s. He was declared cancer free after surgery and treatment.

"It's important, I think, for people to understand that this isn't the first time I've experienced a health issue like this, and it's the extraordinary efforts of our public health-care system that gives me complete confidence that all will be well for me," he said during last week's news conference.

WATCH | Horgan spoke speaks ahead of biopsy surgery: